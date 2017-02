Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Adam Savage of Tested visited the incredible props department of Syfy‘s television series The Expanse and went behind the scenes to examine their futuristic props, costumes, and custom sets.

Just some cool shots from my amazing week on the @ExpanseSyfy set. The spaceships felt totally real, and those screens actually DID STUFF. pic.twitter.com/EVh3lK7166

— Adam Savage (@donttrythis) February 9, 2017