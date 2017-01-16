Laughing Squid

Adam Savage Shows Off His Replica Apollo A7L Spacesuit

Adam Savage shows off his replica Apollo A7L spacesuit built by Ryan Nagata. Savage explains the precise attention to detail Nagata put into the suit to make it as realistic as possible.

Adam gives a tour of his Apollo A7L spacesuit replica, made by industrious suit builder Ryan Nagata. The attention to detail and fabrication techniques make this suit one of Adam’s favorites in his collection. You may have seen Adam wear this spacesuit in the final season of Mythbusters!

