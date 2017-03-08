Adam Savage Learns How Weta Workshop Made the Silicone Thermoptic Suit From ‘Ghost in the Shell’

Adam Savage of Tested visited Weta Workshop to learn how their talented team of costume designers made the silicone “thermoptic” suit worn by Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Ghost in the Shell film.

With Tested’s own Danica Chan wearing the costume, Adam Savage chats with costume technician Flo Foxworthy about the design and challenge of making this skin-toned practical suit!

Johansson’s suit can be seen in the trailer for Ghost in the Shell, which is set to release in theaters on March 31st, 2017.

