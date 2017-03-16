Laughing Squid

Adam Savage Learns How Weta Workshop Built the Robot Endoskeleton From ‘Ghost in the Shell’

Adam Savage of Tested had the pleasure of visiting Weta Workshop to find out how they made props and costumes for the upcoming Ghost in the Shell film. In Tested’s latest video, Savage ventured to the studio’s 3D modeling room to learn how they built the incredible 3D-printed robot endoskeleton.

Chatting with Weta Workshop technician Jared Haley in the studio’s 3D modeling room, Adam learns about the experimentation and prototyping necessary to make this gobsmackingly beautiful prop, which is made of several hundred individual pieces!

Scarlett Johansson’s endoskeleton can be seen in the trailer for Ghost in the Shell, which is set to release in theaters on March 31st, 2017.

