Adam Savage Builds a Replica of Chewbacca’s Iconic Bandolier From Scratch

For his latest project in Tested‘s One Day Builds series, Adam Savage built an incredible Star Wars replica of Chewbacca‘s iconic bandolier from scratch.

Time for some Star Wars prop building–Adam Savage makes an upgrade to one of his favorite costumes! Adam’s never been satisfied with the original bandolier strap and satchel he made for his Chewbacca cosplay, so today he fabricates new ones from scratch with metal and leather. And of course Adam hides an easter egg into this Wookiee prop!

