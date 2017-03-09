Actor Haruo Nakajima Talks About His Career Playing the Iconic Movie Monster Godzilla

Great Big Story sat down with actor Haruo Nakajima to talk about his career playing the iconic movie monster Godzilla. Nakajima wore the heavy suit to portray the “King of the Monsters” in 12 films beginning with the original Godzilla in 1954 through his final appearance in Godzilla vs. Gigan in 1972.

