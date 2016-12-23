A Winchester Rifle Is Remade Into an Automated Vending Machine That Dispenses Candy Filled Shells

San Francisco artist Constantine Zlatev has brilliantly transformed a Winchester Model 94 lever-action repeating rifle into an automated vending machine that dispenses shells filled with candy when a coin is inserted. The price of the candy is linked to a weapons stock index updated in real time. Zlatev created this amazing installation as a distinctive comment on the ease in which weapons can be purchased in the United States.

The idea for this art installation originates from the popular commodity vending machines, drawing a parallel between the accessibility & ubiquity of weapons today to the ease of procuring candy from a street side vending machine. …The installation uses a minimalistic crankshaft system with a small stepper motor to automate the Winchester ’94 receiver mechanism, which has been modified to work with specially designed candy capsules. The gun magazine can store 7 ‘candies’ and each time a token is dropped in, the mechanical receiver dispenses a candy in lieu of a bullet shell.

