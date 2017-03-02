A Virtual Reality Rollercoaster Enhanced by a Strong Man Shaking the Rider’s Platform

A virtual reality rollercoaster is enhanced by a strong man shaking the platform the rider is standing on while wearing a headset. The technique is a low-tech but elegant solution to adding motion to the virtual reality experience.
by Glen Tickle at on
