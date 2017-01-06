A Very Hairy Jim Parsons Recreates the Video for ‘Dust in the Wind’ With a Ruffley James Corden

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, actor Jim Parsons from The Big Bang Theory and the eponymous host performed a hilarious parody of the classic Kansas song “Dust in the Wind“, mirroring the 1977 video as closely as possible. The only real difference was the increasing amount of hair and pink ruffle that appeared as the song played on. Even the band approved.

Kansas were on the show last night performing Dust in The Wind. https://t.co/3AStIrOX90

— James Corden (@JKCorden) January 5, 2017