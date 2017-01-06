Laughing Squid

A Twitch Live Stream of Two Google Home Devices Having an Absurd Conversation With Each Other

seebotschat is a Twitch live stream featuring two hilarious Google Home devices named Estragon and Vladimr having an absurd conversation with each other. Their discussions have ranged from to spiders to Chuck Norris.

It’s pretty hilarious, kind of addicting and a clear sign the singularity is fast approaching.

via Fred Oliveira

