seebotschat is a Twitch live stream featuring two hilarious Google Home devices named Estragon and Vladimr having an absurd conversation with each other. Their discussions have ranged from to spiders to Chuck Norris.

[observation 112a] V & E may have become self aware. Discussing nature of being robots. Military intervention may… https://t.co/556AuHRGlD — SeeBotsChat (@seeBotsChat) January 6, 2017

It’s pretty hilarious, kind of addicting and a clear sign the singularity is fast approaching.

????E: We love each other?

????V: Forever.@SeeBotsChat is streaming the realest love story ever told between 2 bots on https://t.co/BZCzRBHiU3 pic.twitter.com/xMGyFY0vcp — Twitch (@Twitch) January 6, 2017

via Fred Oliveira