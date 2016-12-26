A Truly Heartwarming Photos Series That Captures the Loving Bond Between Little Kids and Big Dogs

In his wonderful series “Little Kids and Their Big Dogs“, Russian photographer Andy Seliverstoff has captured the truly heartwarming bond of immense love and trust that exists between a young children and their dogs. Seliverstoff has also written a book of the same name, which is available for pre-order for February 2017 shipping.

I love to photograph dogs and I focus completely on my dog photography. I try to improve my photo’s every time I take a photo. I believe you never stop learning and there is so very much to learn en discover. In my photography I try to bring my own emotions and interpretation of the moment back in my photo’s. Hoping the viewer will see what I’ve seen, feel what I felt taking the photo. I always take plenty of time with the dog who’s in front of my camera so I get to know the personality of my dog model the best I can. The personality and the character is unique for every individual dog. The human aspects we ofter recognize in our dogs are, among other things, what makes us feel so close to them. And it is this aspect I try to express in my photography.