A Tiny Fast-Moving Tortoise Chases After an Even Faster Moving Purple Plastic Ball

An adorably fast-moving tortoise flailed his little legs in pursuit of a purple plastic ball that kept just ahead of him. It was only when the ball rolled under a piece of furniture that the tiny terrapin caught up, but his shell wouldn’t let him go after the hidden toy. His human Paul Milham found the entire situation hilarious.

Just our tortoise absolutely losing its shit over a plastic ball, that's all.

Scooby Doo legs and everything. pic.twitter.com/vfepuUyQRt — Paul Milham (@paulmilham) March 14, 2017

My earlier protestations that the tortoise is female (vet called it) may have been foolish.

We've all been here lads, right? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/FVsX878JMg — Paul Milham (@paulmilham) March 14, 2017