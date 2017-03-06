A Tiny 3D Printed House That Costs $10,000 and Can Be Built in Just One Day

San Francisco startup Apis Cor has developed a system to create a tiny 3D printed house that costs around $10,000 and can be built in just one day. The house is printed using a concrete mixture as the medium to construct the walls which are reinforced with fiberglass. Strong but lightweight materials are used in the house’s flat roof to allow for fast construction as well as efficient insulation.

In December 2016, the Apis Cor company in cooperation with PIK proceeded to print the building using a mobile 3D printer. Construction took place at the Apis Cor company’s test facility in the town of Stupino, on the territory of the Stupino aerated concrete factory. Printing of self-bearing walls, partitions and building envelope were done in less than a day: pure machine time of printing amounted to 24 hours.

The project was a collaboration between PIK Companies Group, Samsung Electronics, TechnoNICOL, Bitex Reibeputz, and Fabrika Okon, and it could have an impact on how homes are constructed in the future.

A post shared by @apiscor3d on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:51am PST

A post shared by @apiscor3d on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:53am PST

via Designboom