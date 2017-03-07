Laughing Squid

A Teeny Tiny Caracal Kitten Calls Out for Assistance With a Teeny Tiny Roar

An absolutely adorable teeny tiny caracal kitten perched upon a pet carrier cried out for assistance onto the floor with a teeny tiny roar. The little cat’s voice became a bit stronger once she was back on solid ground.

via reddit

