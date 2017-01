Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After getting yet another demanding but incoherent phone call from CEO Rick Riffson, talented musician Rob Scallon decided to respond in kind, playing a super heavy metal riff with theremin on lead. Scallon’s new album “The Scene Is Dead” will be available on Jan 30th.

Rick Riffson is going through some stuff and questions his entire life, even his love for djent…