A Star Wars Lightsaber Pizza Cutter That Looks and Sounds Like Darth Vader’s Iconic Weapon

The Fowdry is featuring an officially licensed Star Wars Lightsaber Pizza Cutter that was designed to both look and sound like Darth Vader‘s iconic weapon. While being used, the pizza cutter lets out a flurry of classic lightsaber sound effects.

Elevate slicing pizza to a galactic art form with the Star Wars Lightsaber Pizza Cutter. Not only does this awesome bit of kitchen kit look the part, based on Darth Vader’s famous weapon, it sounds the part too – vwa-woooming through your pizza and divvying it up in geeky style.

No kyber crystals or Jedi training required – the Star Wars Lightsaber Pizza Cutter is powered by three button-style batteries in the hilt. Sorry, the ‘handle’.