Director and animator Austin Williams (a.k.a. “thebrickranger“) has made a Spider-Man parody of a heated scene from Whiplash, where Fletcher (J.K. Simmons) screams at a frightened trombone player, using LEGO. J.K. Simmons played J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

Here is the original scene for reference.