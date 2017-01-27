A Shrimp Sings About Its Dreams of Delivering Mail in the Surreal Short Film ‘MailShrimp’ by MailChimp

A shrimp sings about its dreams of delivering mail in “MailShrimp“, a surreal short film by MailChimp.
MailShrimp is the heartwarming story of a young mailboy and an ambitious shrimp sandwich.
via swissmiss
by Glen Tickle at on
A shrimp sings about its dreams of delivering mail in “MailShrimp“, a surreal short film by MailChimp.
MailShrimp is the heartwarming story of a young mailboy and an ambitious shrimp sandwich.
via swissmiss
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.