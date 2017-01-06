A Rocket-Powered Knife Easily Slices a Toy Car and Whole Chicken in Half in Mythbusters Recreation

The Backyard Scientist Kevin Kohler wanted to recreate his favorite Mythbusters experiment where they split a car in half with a rocket-powered plow, but due to budget and space constraints, he scaled it down to a rocket-powered knife and used a toy car instead. The results are still rather impressive, as the rocket-knife reaches speeds of nearly 150mph and makes short work of the car as well as a whole chicken and a steak.

For comparison and even more destruction, here is the original experiment.