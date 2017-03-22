Laughing Squid

A Retired Racehorse Unseats His Rider When He Mistakes a Rural Dirt Road for a Racetrack

British farmer Nick Bull went for a ride upon his retired racehorse Shamrock. There must have been something about the road that Shamrock mistook for a track, because it wasn’t long before his racing instinct kicked in and he took off running with Bull still sitting on his back, but not for long. Luckily, neither horse nor human were seriously injured that day.

Shamrock is a retired race horse. On this day, he forgot he was retired, or that I’m not that experienced a rider and decided to take me for the ride of my life. Please excuse the bad language and girly screams at the end. ..The horse was absolutely fine, thankfully. I got some whiplash and a sore shoulder but nothing broken. Very lucky really.

via reddit

