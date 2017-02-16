Laughing Squid

A Rechargeable Lighter Featuring an Electricity-Generated Plasma Beam

The wind proof and splash proof Rechargeable Plasma Lighter by SaberLight is able to ignite a candle or cigarette “with an electricity-generated plasma beam that is hotter and cleaner than a butane flame.” It is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid Store for $15.95 (84% off the retail price).

It’s the 21st century, flame lighters are so 1999. SaberLight will torch your cigarette with an electricity-generated plasma beam that is hotter and cleaner than a butane flame. Plus, it is wind proof and splash proof so you won’t be fumbling to get a light when weather decides to be weather.

– Butane-free lighting is less toxic to humans
– Wind and splash proofing ensure a clean light no matter what the conditions
– TSA Airport approval means you can take this lighter on the plane w/ you
– Completely rechargeable & offers up to 300 uses on a single charge

