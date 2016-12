Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The very determined Mike Boyd has taught himself, among other things, to play violin, pick a lock, solve a Rubik’s Cube in under two minutes, ride a reverse-steering bicycle, juggle and ride a unicycle, all within a very limited amount of time. Now at the end of the year, Boyd has put together a recap video of everything he learned quickly in 2016 and posed a challenge for 2017.

A round up of 2016’s “Learn Quick”. What will you learn in 2017?