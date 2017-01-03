Laughing Squid

A Delicious Looking Recreation of the Big Kahuna Burger From Pulp Fiction

Chef and filmmaker Andrew Rea made a recreation of the Big Kahuna Burger from Pulp Fiction for his series Binging With Babish. Rea’s burger uses a toasted Hawaiian roll and is topped with Monterey Jack cheese and caramelized pineapple.

The Big Kahuna Burger is one of the countless themes running throughout numerous Tarantino films, almost as prevalent as revenge, lurid violence, and the racial epithets. After this double-stacked caramelized-pineapple-and-onion Hawaiian smash-burger, you’re gonna need a Red Apple cigarette.

