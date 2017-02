The ever-creative Steve Onotera aka Samurai Guitarist showed his true Canadian roots when he played a wonderfully raucous slide guitar blues riff on a hockey stick that he and his dad converted into an electric guitar.

My friend Serge asked me recently “hey, why don’t you play a hockey stick guitar?”, I didn’t have a good answer so I made this.

Onotera also shared the instructions for building the hockey stick guitar plus a cute video that sort of explains some of the process.