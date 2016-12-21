A Proud Man Shows Off His Elaborate Handmade 20,000 Gallon Reef Tank

In episode 5 of the series Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Made, Bill Wann of Aquarium Engineering shows off his elaborate handmade 20,000 gallon reef tank. The tank is so large that Wann had to design a house around it, and he has to suit up in full scuba gear in order to get in and clean it.

