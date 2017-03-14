A Preview of the Artwork Featured in Volume 43 of Hi-Fructose: The New Contemporary Art Magazine

Okuda San Miguel

Volume 43 of Hi-Fructose: The New Contemporary Art Magazine has been announced and will feature artwork by amazing contemporary artists from around the world. Artist Okuda San Miguel will be featured on the cover of the upcoming issue. Volume 43 of the quarterly art publication is currently available to pre-order from the Hi-Fructose website and is scheduled to ship in April 2017.

Featured in this issue is: the paintings and sculptures of Okuda, a multi-page feature on the “War Toys” series of photographs by Brian McCarty, the architecture-inspired illustrations of Eric Wong, David Henry Nobody, Jr., an exhibitionist of the highest order in disguise, David Moreno who seems to draw lines of his house sculptures with wire instead of pencil, embroiderist Michelle Kingdom, the dynamic paintings of Hueman, the nature-infused sculptures of Kim Simonsson’s sculptures, plus multi-page reviews on new books from Junko Mizuno and Chuck Sperry. And a special 16-page sketchbook section on the art of Matt Gordon!