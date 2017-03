Ben from NightHawkInLight demonstrates how to construct a powerful large bore vacuum cannon that uses the Earth’s own atmospheric pressure to fire projectiles.

In this video I show how to make a large vacuum cannon with a 4 inch bore. Vacuum cannons are a classic science experiment used to demonstrate atmospheric pressure, though very rarely are they made as large as this. My ammunition is 3 inch PVC end caps, and atmospheric pressure is the only force responsible for firing them.