Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Powerful Budweiser Ad About a German Immigrant Who Met a Man Named Anheuser

by at on

The very powerful ad “Born The Hard Way” by Budweiser, tells the story of a German immigrant named Aldolphus Busch who settled in the city of St. Louis, Missouri in the late 19th century. Busch had endured a difficult trip across the Atlantic and an even more difficult time fitting in with the locals until he met a man named Eberhard Anheuser – his future business partner and father-in-law. The ad is set to run on February 5, 2017 during Super Bowl LI.

This is the story of our founder’s ambitious journey to America in pursuit of his dream: to brew the King of Beers.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.