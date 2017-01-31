A Powerful Budweiser Ad About a German Immigrant Who Met a Man Named Anheuser

The very powerful ad “Born The Hard Way” by Budweiser, tells the story of a German immigrant named Aldolphus Busch who settled in the city of St. Louis, Missouri in the late 19th century. Busch had endured a difficult trip across the Atlantic and an even more difficult time fitting in with the locals until he met a man named Eberhard Anheuser – his future business partner and father-in-law. The ad is set to run on February 5, 2017 during Super Bowl LI.

This is the story of our founder’s ambitious journey to America in pursuit of his dream: to brew the King of Beers.