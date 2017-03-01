Laughing Squid

A Powerful Air Cannon That Can Blast a Nerf Dart Through a Metal Can Using 400 psi of Pressure

“Video and Things Maker” Giaco Whatever built a powerful air cannon strong enough to blast a Nerf dart through a metal Red Bull can with 400 psi of pressure. Giaco says the build was a test for another project where he hopes to build a lethal Nerf gun.

This is definitely the World’s most powerful and fastest Nerf Dart ever shot.
I’m in the process to build a LETHAL Nerf Gun. But first I built a Nerf Cannon to test out what kind of damage just a normal Nerf Dart can do if shot at super high speed. Well, the result it’s pretty scary actually… I was able to pierce all the way through a Red Bull can with NO PROBLEM what so ever!

