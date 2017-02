A video posted by ThomasDeckenbach (@thomasdeckenbach9479) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:33am PST

A very happy dog named Harley gleefully rolled around in the falling snow in front of his Boonton, New Jersey home. The playful canine continued to play despite the cold weather and the incoming first blizzard of 2017 that hit the East Coast of the United States with an unexpected fury.

via ABC News