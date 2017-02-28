A Pink Tutu Wearing Chicken Who’s a Young Boy’s Best Friend Becomes a Certified Therapy Animal

A couple of years ago, Erica Proctor, founder of the special needs rescue Green Dogs Unleashed and her young son Finn came home with a trio of sickly little chickens. Unfortunately, two of three didn’t pull through, but the one named Darla grew up beautiful, healthy and friendly due to Finn’s absolute devotion. While Darla has a fondness for pink tutus, looking pretty isn’t all she can do, as proven by her status as a rescue animal. In an interview with The Dodo, Proctor talked about how the two get on together.

Finn has always had a special compassion for animals. Perhaps because his mom is an animal behavior specialist, perhaps because he has grown up in rescue or maybe because he was blessed with a very special heart…

via The Dodo