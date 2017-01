Chris ‘Brolga’ Barnes aka Kangaroo Dundee, taught a pair of baby kangaroos (joeys) at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia how to play a game of “Follow the Leader” so that they would not wander too far away from him and get lost.

I was teaching Grace and Penny to follow me (their mum). They are learning fast. It is important for baby kangaroos to follow their mum so they stay safe and don’t get lost.

Sometimes Brolga even gets a bit of help training the joeys.

