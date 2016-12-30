Laughing Squid

A New Year’s Eve Party Where Everyone Says What They’re Honestly Thinking

Guests at a disappointing New Year’s Eve party all say exactly what they’re honestly thinking in a sketch by CollegeHumor.

It’s almost as if New Year’s Eve consistently fails to live up to our collective expectations.

