A Neglected Cat Gets a New Life After Five Pounds of Dirty, Matted Fur Is Removed From His Body

In late December 2016, a utilities worker in Chicago came across an extremely neglected Persian cat named Sinbad whose horribly matted fur was covered in garbage and waste and living in a dirty basement. The worker contacted The Anti-Cruelty Society who jumped into action to rescue this poor abused creature. Trained professionals first relieved Sinbad of almost five pounds worth of knotted, dirty, smelly hair.

Since that time, Sinbad has thrived. Now with his own following on Facebook and Instagram, this once neglected cat is now the center of attention in his newly adopted home.

via Huffington Post

