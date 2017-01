A rather musical horse named Kruzah gleefully and repeatedly bobbed his head up and down while squeezing a squeaky rubber chicken toy because it seemed he liked the sound it made every time he moved. Kruzah also experimented with the chicken’s sound by rubbing it on the ground. His human Debbie Barber told a commenter that the noise can be a bit much at times.

He drives us batty but we have to laugh. But he does have to have his toys taken from him, otherwise he does not stop.

via reddit