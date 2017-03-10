Laughing Squid

A Modern Updated Version of the Classic HBO Feature Presentation Show Open From 1983

HBO has partnered with creative house Imaginary Forces to reimagine a modern, updated version of the classic “HBO Feature Presentation” show open that first premiered in 1983.

This project is a reimagined version of the iconic 1980’s HBO Feature Presentation show open. We combined live action, CG, and a fully orchestrated new musical arrangement to create an HBO Feature Presentation for a more modern audience…

The original version of the promo that first premiered in 1983.

A fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how the 1983 version was constructed.

A wonderfully comprehensive compilation of the different “HBO Feature Presentation” iterations through present day.

