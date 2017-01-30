Laughing Squid

A Mercedes Driver Blocks In the Bikes of an Aging Motorcycle Gang in Amusing Coen Brothers Ad

The very amusing Coen Brothers ad for the brand new Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, entitled “Easy Driver“, goes inside the clubhouse of an aging biker gang who discover that their Harleys had been blocked in by a car while the Steppenwolf anthem “Born to Be Wild” blared in the background. When they stomped outside en masse to investigate, they find Peter Fonda, the original Easy Rider taking off in his new ride.

Riding on the open road with Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild” playing in your head. How do you make this experience any better? Hint: The legendary Peter Fonda might have an idea. Watch Peter Fonda come back for one more epic ride – this time with The Coen Brothers.

A compilation of road scenes from the 1969 film Easy Rider starring Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson.

