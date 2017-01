Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For CineFix‘s ongoing Trailer Mix series, Jon Tomlinson and Dustin McLean created a great mashup movie trailer that combines footage from Honey, I Blew Up the Kid with audio from a Japanese Godzilla film.

There’s nothing quite like a babies acting like big babies. But this recut trailer takes it literally. You may need to hire two babysitters for this.