Video creator 007craft shows off the 10’x10’x6′ storage locker he says he has been comfortably living in for two months. The video highlights all the custom comforts and modifications he made to maximize the small space which includes a working sink, electricity, cooking area, and of course a 4K television and gaming system.

007craft made some similar modifications to turn his 2009 Honda Civic into a very small, but still workable camper.

via reddit