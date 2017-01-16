Laughing Squid

A Man Gets Curious Reactions as He Reads Fake Donald Trump Themed Books on the NYC Subway

Comedian and Running Late host Scott Rogowsky returned to the New York City subway system with an “Unpresidented” series of fake books inspired by president-elect Donald Trump like Trumpty Dumpty, The Groping Tree, and a “Locker Room Talk” to English dictionary.

Rogowsky previously made similar videos with other books like Gone Girl 2: Even Goner and The Joy of Cooking Meth.

Scott’s back on the New York City subway with a new batch of book covers, and this time – it’s PERSONAL! And very political. Because, President Trump? For real? WTF guys??

All ad revenue generated from this video will be split between the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, so please share this link!

