The Warp Zone has created a new comedy sketch, featuring OMGitsfirefoxx and Josh Mattingly, that gives us a look at what Marvel superhero Logan (Wolverine) would actually be like as an old man in the real world. The upcoming Logan film is set to hit theaters on March 3rd, 2017.

Even Wolverine, the raddest x-men character of them all, eventually succumbs to the ravages of time…