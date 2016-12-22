A Look at the World’s Largest Homemade Drone and How It Launched Casey Neistat on a Snowboard

Casey Neistat gives an inside look at the world’s largest homemade drone that he used to launch himself on a snowboard for his “Human Flying Drone” Christmas video. The drone spans 10 feet and makes use of 16 rotors on independently controlled motors that can provide up to 150 lbs of thrust and enough lift to carry 350 DJI Phantom 4 drones or one filmmaker on a snowboard.

Neistat explains the stats of the drone itself, and also some of the choices that went into making his Christmas video the way they did, including why some people believe the video was a hoax.