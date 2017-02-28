A Large Robotic Arm Futilely Tries to Clean a Blood Red Mess in the Art Installation ‘Can’t Help Myself’

A large robotic arm futilely tries to clean up a blood-red mess from the floor of The Guggenheim in the art installation “Can’t Help Myself” by Sun Yuan and Peng Yu. As it makes large sweeping motions, the arm simply pushes the colored cellulose ether fluid around the floor, splattering more of its enclosure in the process and never really making any progress.
The museum created an audio clip that serves as a guide for the exhibit, an interview with the artistic duo, and a timelapse video of the piece being installed to give patrons a deeper understanding of the work.
