A Hungry Octopus Attempts to Intimidate Diver Who Accidentally Interrupted Breakfast

While diving in Melbourne, Australia, underwater photographer PT Hirschfield accidentally interrupted a hungry octopus who was trying to feed. In response, the frustrated cephalopod utilized every tool in its arsenal in order to intimidate the diver, who completely understood and respected why the octopus was so defensive.

This octopus was NOT impressed when I interrupted its morning feeding stroll during my scuba dive on 31 Jan, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. It blew itself up like a parachute multiple times to try to intimidate me, before trying to torpedo me like a bowling ball! Octopuses are beautiful, intelligent creatures and this one was using its most creative methods of self defence. Or maybe it was just hungry and angry at the same time (= hangry?)

