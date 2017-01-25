Laughing Squid

A Hilarious Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

Bad Lip Reading is back again and this time they released “Inauguration Day,” a new video featuring a compilation of hilarious bad lip readings that they dug up during the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

