A Hilarious Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

Bad Lip Reading is back again and this time they released “Inauguration Day,” a new video featuring a compilation of hilarious bad lip readings that they dug up during the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.
by Justin Page at on
