A Heartbreaking ‘Second a Day’ Video Imagines the Experience of a Refugee From a Child’s Point of View

In 2014, Save The Children UK created a truly powerful ad in which a year in a young girl’s life was documented through a “Second a Day” video as war descended all around London. A second video in the same format shows a different year in the life of the same girl, what has occurred since and the unfolding events that eventually leave her alone in a strange place as an orphaned refugee of war. The organization is raising funds to help the children of Syria and elsewhere

The refugee crisis isn’t just a story on the news – it’s happening here and it’s happening now. Please watch and share. A human tragedy is unfolding. 60 million people have been forced to flee their homes – creating the largest refugee crisis since World War II.
Among them is a generation of children who have lost everything they know: their homes, their education – sometimes even their families. It’s a situation that has forced families into terrifying situations and impossible choices. And children have suffered most.

The first video, which starts off in much happier times.

