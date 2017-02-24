A Group of Siberian Tigers Knock a Low-Flying Drone Out of the Air In the Mistaken Belief It Was Prey

The cameras of CCTV+ captured the sight of a chubby ambush of Siberian tigers at Harbin Tiger Park as they knocked a low-flying drone out of the air in the mistaken belief that it was edible prey of some sort. The park has been utilizing drones to incite the tigers get some exercise after reports of tiger obesity surfaced online. The big cats ripped the petite flying machine apart without mercy, until it began to emit an irritating plume of smoke that drove the tigers away.

Video footage of a habitat for these rare felines in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province shows them meandering about until they catch sight of a drone with a camera buzzing around. The rather chubby tigers played cat and mouse with the drone until a 2 or 3-year-old tiger swiped at the camera, a large paw filling its screen before losing signal. The group proceeded to tear the drone apart, with one literally chewing on the gadget as if it was a bird of prey.