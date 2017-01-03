Laughing Squid

A Gorgeous Tortoiseshell Calico Cat Whose Adorable Face is Half Orange and Half Black

A beautiful tortoiseshell calico named Yana has a truly unique face that is half orange, half black that come together in a striking pattern. Yana’s human Elizabeth, who found Yana through a classified ad, explained how Yana got her name.

(translated) The woman said that they called it so in honor of the Greek god Janus, who had two faces – on the back of the head and where usual. There was also a second version of the origin of the name: stain – two halves, “Half is day” and “Half is night.” It translated to Yanochka. And we decided to leave her with the family name.

