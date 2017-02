In the fifth episode of their “Epic Renditions” series, the Pisces Rising orchestra performed an absolutely gorgeous cover of the iconic theme from the Doctor Who series, accompanied by the powerful voices of the Junges Vokalensemble Hannover who used a combination of “…Sanskrit, faux Latin and various Doctor Who planets/references” as lyrics.

Epic Renditions Track V – The iconic Dr Who Theme by Ron Grainer. Featuring Junges Vokalensemble Hannover, this one was a lot of fun!

