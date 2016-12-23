A Gorgeous Limited Edition Book Set That Pays Tribute to the Unforgettable AMC Show ‘Mad Men’

International publisher Taschen has announced the release of Matthew Weiner. Mad Men, a Limited Art Edition multi-volume autographed set featuring photos, sketches, television stills, notes from the Mad Men set and a number of interviews with cast and crew members, particularly including show creator Matthew Weiner. This set, complete with two clothbound volumes, Season 1-7 scripts and a signed print by artist Brian Sanders, is available for purchase through the Taschen website.

This book is TASCHEN’s tribute to Mad Men’s television art. Volume 1 chronicles the show’s seven seasons with sequential stills alongside key script excerpts. From a sideways glance to a cavorting office Christmas party, each frame captivates in its masterful visual storytelling, its choreography of people, places, and situations down to the most discrete, dynamic detail. Volume 2 brings a wealth of behind-the-scenes insights with on-set photographs, production ephemera, costume designs, notes from the writers’ room, as well as extensive and candid interviews…)